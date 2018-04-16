Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption (Top L-R) Assad Hussain, Moinul Islam, Haji Khan, Raheem Ahmed (Bottom L-R) Kamran Khan, Kameer Iqbal, Alladitta Yousaf, Khalid Hussain

Two members of a gang convicted of grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls "on a massive scale" in Oxford have been jailed.

Kamran Khan, 36, from Bolton, was sentenced to eight years and Raheem Ahmed, 41, from Oxford, was handed a 12-year term at Oxford Crown Court.

The judge said he was sentencing them separately because they were "at worst, on the periphery of the group".

Six other members of the gang will be sentenced in June.

The eight men were convicted after a trial of more than 20 offences including rape and indecent assault between 1998 and 2005.

The five victims were aged between 13 and 15 when the offences started.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, one person described herself as a "messed-up kid," another explained how it had been humiliating.

Adrian Foster, chief crown prosecutor for the Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service, had earlier told the court that the men had "failed to accept any responsibility for their actions".

He added: "The emotional impact on the victims and their family of the abhorrent actions of these men is impossible to quantify."

Reporting restrictions previously prevented the case being reported, and one other man involved in the trial cannot be named for legal reasons.

Verdicts