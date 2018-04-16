Oxford grooming gang: two members jailed
Two members of a gang convicted of grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls "on a massive scale" in Oxford have been jailed.
Kamran Khan, 36, from Bolton, was sentenced to eight years and Raheem Ahmed, 41, from Oxford, was handed a 12-year term at Oxford Crown Court.
The judge said he was sentencing them separately because they were "at worst, on the periphery of the group".
Six other members of the gang will be sentenced in June.
The eight men were convicted after a trial of more than 20 offences including rape and indecent assault between 1998 and 2005.
The five victims were aged between 13 and 15 when the offences started.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, one person described herself as a "messed-up kid," another explained how it had been humiliating.
Adrian Foster, chief crown prosecutor for the Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service, had earlier told the court that the men had "failed to accept any responsibility for their actions".
He added: "The emotional impact on the victims and their family of the abhorrent actions of these men is impossible to quantify."
Reporting restrictions previously prevented the case being reported, and one other man involved in the trial cannot be named for legal reasons.
Verdicts
- Haji Khan, 38, of the Willows, Oxford, guilty of conspiracy to rape, not guilty of rape and indecent assault.
- Assad Hussain, 37, of Iffley Road, Oxford, guilty of five counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault, not guilty of one count of indecent assault.
- Kameer Iqbal, 39, of Dashwood Road, Oxford, guilty of three counts of rape.
- Khalid Hussain, 38, of Ashhurst Way, Oxford, guilty of rape and indecent assault, not guilty of one count of rape.
- Kamran Khan, 36, of Northfield Road, Bolton, guilty of indecent assault and false imprisonment, not guilty of rape.
- Moinul Islam, 41, of Wykeham Crescent, Oxford, guilty of rape, two counts of indecent assault and supplying cannabis, not guilty of false imprisonment.
- Raheem Ahmed, 40 of Starwort Path, Oxford, guilty of two counts of indecent assault and false imprisonment, not guilty of rape.
- Alladitta Yousaf, 48, of Bodley Road, Oxford, guilty of indecent assault.