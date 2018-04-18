Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Thames Valley Police had been planning the raids for six months

Police have arrested 16 people after more than 100 officers raided homes in England earlier.

All of them are being held on suspicion of being connected with dealing Class A drugs.

A total of 11 properties in Banbury, Milton Keynes and Bedford were targeted in the early hours of the morning, said Thames Valley Police

Officers found a number of wraps of heroin and cocaine along with £4,000 in cash at the addresses.

The force believes children as young as 14 are coming to north Oxfordshire and Milton Keynes from Coventry and Birmingham to sell cocaine and heroin.

"Gangs are coming into Banbury and forcing young and vulnerable people into a life of crime dealing drugs", said Supt Mark Johns.

Police said a number of "vulnerable adults and children" had also been "safeguarded" in the operation.

A dog was also taken away after it escaped from one of the homes and attacked another dog.

The force had been planning the raids for six months as part of Operation Roebuck, an anti-drugs crackdown which has seized £10,000 in cash and 700 wraps of Class A drugs to date.