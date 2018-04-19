Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Thames Valley Police said it executed warrants at eight properties on Wednesday

Police have charged 15 people with drug offences after more than 100 officers raided properties.

They went to eight addresses in Banbury, Milton Keynes and Bedford in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Thames Valley Police made 16 arrests and has since charged 15 people from Banbury, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Enfield.

They are aged between 19 and 43 and are all accused of being involved in the supply of either heroin or cocaine.

A 17-year-old man from Bedford and a 57-year-old man from Banbury - who were both arrested on suspicion of drug offences - have been released while inquiries continue.