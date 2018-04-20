Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 20 April 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Sunset in Ditchly Image copyright Karen Buttery
Image caption Karen Buttery sent us this lovely sunset picture taken in Ditchly on Wednesday
River Thames at Shipton on Cherwell Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption A tranquil scene on the River Thames at Shipton on Cherwell
Oxford Canal at Thrupp Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption It was just as nice on the Oxford Canal at Thrupp
Pheasant at RSPB Otmoor Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption Striking a pose at RSPB Otmoor, I think this pheasant fancies a career in modelling
Linnets amongst the spring blossom at RSPB Otmoor Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption Linnets amongst the spring blossom at RSPB Otmoor
An unusual view of Westgate Oxford Image copyright Jess Fogden
Image caption An unusual view of Westgate Oxford
Abingdon in sunshine on Thursday Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Abingdon in sunshine on Thursday
Port Meadow sunrise Image copyright Paul Mallarini
Image caption We may have kept the best to last this week, thanks to Paul Mallarini for this shot of Port Meadow

