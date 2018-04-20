Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Karen Buttery Image caption Karen Buttery sent us this lovely sunset picture taken in Ditchly on Wednesday

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption A tranquil scene on the River Thames at Shipton on Cherwell

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption It was just as nice on the Oxford Canal at Thrupp

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption Striking a pose at RSPB Otmoor, I think this pheasant fancies a career in modelling

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption Linnets amongst the spring blossom at RSPB Otmoor

Image copyright Jess Fogden Image caption An unusual view of Westgate Oxford

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption Abingdon in sunshine on Thursday

Image copyright Paul Mallarini Image caption We may have kept the best to last this week, thanks to Paul Mallarini for this shot of Port Meadow

