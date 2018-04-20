Image caption Frederick Lawson was reported missing on 4 April

The body of a man found in the River Thames is believed to be that of a missing 82-year-old man.

Frederick Lawson was reported missing from Shiplake, near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on 4 April.

It is feared he may have fallen into the swollen river. Divers searched for days before heavy rain and high waters forced them to stop.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Lawson's family has been informed, police said,

Thames Valley Police said the death was "unexplained" and that the body had been found by a member of the public at about 10.40 BST.

A spokesman added that the force's "thoughts remain with the family at this extremely difficult time".