Image copyright Blue Cross Image caption Blue Cross staff were "shocked" when Lucy arrived at the centre

A labrador is making a "great recovery" after life-saving surgery to remove a tumour the size of a football.

The growth, which weighed 2kg (4.4lb), took vets two hours to remove from the six-year-old dog called Lucy.

The surgery was paid for by charity Blue Cross after she was brought to its centre in Burford, Oxfordshire.

Small animals manager Laura Crofts said they were not sure how long she had been "putting up with it" but Lucy had "taken it all in her stride".

"She's making a great recovery and is doing really well in her foster home," she added.

"She still splays out her back legs because she's got so used to walking with the mass. Hopefully she will realise she no longer has to do that now."

Image copyright Blue Cross Image caption Lucy the labrador is now recovering at a foster home

Blue Cross said its staff in Burford were shocked when Lucy arrived at its centre.

She had been brought for re-homing after her owner died.

The charity said the case showed the importance of getting a dog or a cat neutered as it reduces the chance of mammary tumours occurring.