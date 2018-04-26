Image caption Nicholas Corbott was in Majorca when he should have been on duty, Thames Valley Police said

A police officer found to have been cycling in Majorca while claiming to be unable to work has resigned.

Nicholas Corbett told an inspector he could not work on 13 October 2017 because of a back injury, Thames Valley Police said.

But the force said he was actually on holiday in Majorca, and deleted his account for the exercise-tracking Strava app after he returned.

Mr Corbett, based in Kidlington, resigned before a misconduct hearing.

The hearing found he had breached professional standards for honesty, and said he would have been dismissed.

Image copyright Google Image caption Nicholas Corbett was based at Thames Valley Police's headquarters in Kidlington

The force said he told a Police Medical Appeals Board he injured his back in a collision in 2014, which limited his ability to ride a bicycle.

He also claimed he was unable to board flights longer than 90 minutes, a spokesman said.

The hearing concluded his actions amounted to "gross misconduct" and said his details would be placed on the College of Policing's barred list.

Det Ch Supt Chris Ward said: "I am sure most of Thames Valley Police would agree that there is no room in this organisation for somebody who behaves as this former officer has."