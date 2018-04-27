Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which people have been clicking on this week.

1) 'Panini Cheapskates' return for World Cup

Image copyright Twitter/@CheapPanini Image caption Alex and Sian Pratchett will draw more than 680 stickers in 32 days

Thinking of attempting to fill the 2018 World Cup sticker album but worried about the cost?

Why not take inspiration from Alex and Sian Pratchett in Oxford who're attempting to draw every sticker in the official album.

It'll be the third tournament in row that they've sought to complete the Panini sticker collection in their homespun style.

You can follow their progress on Twitter where they post as @CheapPanini.

2) Morse creator Colin Dexter remembered in Oxford

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Colin Dexter died aged 86 at his home in Oxford last year

The life of Inspector Morse creator Colin Dexter was celebrated with a cathedral service and civic reception in Oxford on Thursday

The writer, whose 13 Morse books were set in the city, died last year age 86.

The Very Revd Professor Martyn Percy, who led the service at Christ Church Cathedral, said Colin Dexter was "an iconic figure" in Oxford.

3) Westgate Oxford receives 9m visitors in six months

Image caption The 800,000 sq ft (74,300 sq m) mall replaced a 1970s shopping centre demolished in 2016

It's estimated 9m people have visited the £440m Westgate Oxford shopping centre since it opened on 24 October.

General manager Brendan Hattam said it meant they were "10-15% ahead" of their forecasts prior to launch.

But Keith Slater, director of retail consultancy firm Caprese, said the figures were "a little disappointing".

4) Labrador recovers from football-sized tumour

Image copyright Blue Cross Image caption Blue Cross staff were "shocked" when Lucy arrived at the centre

Life must be a bit more manageable for Lucy the black labrador these days.

She's said to be making a "great recovery" after life-saving surgery to remove a tumour the size of a football.

The growth, which weighed 2kg (4.4lb), took vets two hours to remove from the six-year-old dog.

It was paid for by charity Blue Cross after she was brought to its centre in Burford, Oxfordshire.

5) Why does China love Bicester Village?

Image caption Tracey Xiau says Bicester Village is famous in China

It's claimed only Buckingham Palace receives more visits from Chinese citizens, but is there more to Bicester Village for these tourists than the appeal of cut-price handbags?

We've been looking at its success with visitors from Far East and speaking to shoppers to find out why it's on their holiday itinerary.

Kegang Wu, a former adviser on China to the British Chamber of Commerce said it was in the "right place at the right time" with the "right product for the right people".