Image copyright Google Image caption The work on Cowley Road will take place between Marsh Road and Kenilworth Road

Roadworks scheduled to last for 19 weeks have started on one of the busiest roads in east Oxford.

Southern Gas Networks (SGN) is replacing old gas mains and services under Cowley Road.

The £250,000 project began at the junction with Marsh Road earlier and temporary traffic lights are in place.

SGN said "We understand that people can get frustrated by roadworks. However, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years".

Engineers will work westwards along Cowley Road to the junction with Kenilworth Avenue.

The junctions of Shelley Road, Glanville Road, Cumberland Road and Howard Street will be also be affected during the course of the project.

SGN said the temporary traffic lights will be manually controlled at peak times to reduce congestion.

Work will be suspended from Friday 29 June to Monday 2 July for the annual Cowley Carnival to take place, the company added.

The project is expected to be finished in September 2018.