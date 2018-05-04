Image caption The Oxford result was declared shortly after 02:30 BST

The Conservatives have lost a third of the seats they were defending in West Oxfordshire, including two to Labour.

Labour took Chipping Norton and Witney East, both in ex-PM David Cameron's former constituency, while the Lib Dems gained three wards.

Meanwhile, Labour kept control of Oxford City Council winning two seats from the Greens in the local elections.

There was an "historic moment" in Witney - the final seat on the council was decided by drawing lots.

Counting in Cherwell is yet to begin, but a Tory majority is guaranteed.

Labour candidates were ecstatic at the West Oxfordshire result, with plenty of tears, hugging and fist pumping, said BBC Radio Oxford's Martin Eastaugh, who was at the count.

Returning Officer Keith Butler described it as an "historic moment" and the only time he had had to do it in 12 years in the job.