Image caption The crash happened between junction six and junction seven near Thame

A woman is in a life-threatening condition after a "very serious" crash on the M40 in Oxfordshire.

South Central Ambulance Service said a single car was believed to have hit the central reservation.

The accident happened northbound at about 08:40 BST between junctions six and seven near Thame.

The driver, a woman thought to be in her fifties, has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Highways England said the crash was "very serious" and two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway but have since reopened.

Thames Valley Police said the driver had "suffered a medical episode".