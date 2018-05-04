Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Sarah Walker Image caption The bluebells are out in Besselsleigh

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption And at Bagley Woods close to Kennington

Image copyright Tim Turan Image caption And at Harcourt Arboretum

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption And at Badbury Hill near Faringdon

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption This could be an Oxfordshire Big Picture bluebell special!

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption But then we would have to leave out the May Day morris dancers

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption And the crowds who watched the choir on Magdalen Bridge

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption The big cheese would not be happy if we did that

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption So many good pictures we don't know which way to turn

