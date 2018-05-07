Image caption A police cordon is in place around the Oxford Castle area

One person has been injured following reports of a shooting near Oxford city centre.

Thames Valley Police tweeted that people should avoid Paradise Square due to an "ongoing incident" shortly after 15:00 BST. A police cordon is in place around the Oxford Castle area.

Eyewitnesses have reported hearing the sound of gunfire.

South Central Ambulance Service said one person was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The Oxford Tube and Stagecoach said buses are not stopping on Castle Street.

BBC reporter Will Banks said a helicopter was hovering over the scene, with at least 10 police vehicles on the ground and police activity centred on Paradise Square.