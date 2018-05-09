Image caption An area of Oxford was cordoned off by police on Monday

A man detained over a 14-hour armed stand-off in Oxford has been charged.

Shots were exchanged between a man and police in Paradise Square on Monday.

Duncan Shearman, 24, of Paradise Square, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is also accused of three counts of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, and is due before Banbury Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Shearman was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but a police spokesman confirmed no charge had been brought in connection with that.