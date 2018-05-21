Man charged over rape of teenage woman in Oxford
- 21 May 2018
A man has been charged over the rape of a 19-year-old woman.
The attack took place in Cowley Road, east Oxford, on Sunday 13 May, Thames Valley Police said.
Alshafeea Ezereg, 18, of Nye Bevan Close, Oxford, was charged on Saturday with one count of rape and appeared before Oxford Magistrates' Court earlier.
He was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Oxford Crown Court on Friday 22 June.