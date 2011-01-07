Eight schools were closed due to fresh snowfall and burst pipes in Shropshire.

Farlow, Clee Hill, Hopton Wafers, Kinlet and Clunbury primary schools shut on Friday along with Stottesdon primary at Ditton Priors.

Donnington Wood Junior School and Lacon Childe Secondary School at Cleobury Mortimer were also closed.

The Met Office said any snow would be temporary as it turns milder from the south in the afternoon with any residual sleet turning to light rain.