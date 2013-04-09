A 30-year-old man who died while out hunting rabbits in Shropshire was killed after his gun accidentally went off, police have said.

West Mercia Police named him as Carl Conrad Rubisch, from Lichfield, Staffordshire.

He suffered a gunshot wound in a field in Brockton, near Bishop's Castle, at 21:30 GMT on Friday.

Police said reports he had been shot by his friend were "unfounded and caused further distress to their families".

Det Insp Mark Bellamy said: "The circumstances are still under investigation and when completed, a full report will be submitted to the Shropshire coroner.

"At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest that another person's gun was fired.

"It would appear the victim's own gun accidentally discharged, resulting in the fatal injury."

A post-mortem examination is due to be held and an inquest into Mr Rubisch's death will open later this week, police said.