Shropshire street light switch-off petition rejected

Calls to end the policy of switching off street lights at night have been rejected by Shropshire Council.

Up to 5,000 street lights are currently switched off between midnight and 05:30 and the number is planned to rise to 12,600.

An 850-signature petition calling for the switch-off to be reversed to deter crime was considered by the authority.

But the council said police figures show no rise in crime since the lights were switched off.

Supt James Tozer, from West Mercia Police, said: "I can safely say that [switching off street lights] hasn't added to crime risks in this area."

The council said the overnight switch off will save it approximately £165,600 in a year on energy bills.