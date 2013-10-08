Inquiry into Tern Hill traveller site plans

A public inquiry has opened into plans to build a traveller site in north Shropshire.

The proposals for Adbo Hill, Tern Hill, were turned down by Shropshire Council in October 2012 on grounds of access and that they would have a negative impact on the character of the area.

Developers behind the site appealed against the decision.

A government inspector is due to make a ruling after a four-day inquiry in Market Drayton.

The proposals include pitches for four caravans and associated infrastructure. They attracted a string of objections from local residents.