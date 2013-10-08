Hawk jet makes emergency landing at RAF Shawbury

A Hawk jet has been forced to make an emergency landing at RAF Shawbury in north Shropshire.

The aircraft, based at RAF Valley in Anglesey, struck the over-run barrier at the end of the runway at Shawbury at about 13:40 BST.

The Hawks are used for fast-jet advanced pilot training.

RAF Valley said the pilot was uninjured during the "hard landing" and a Ministry of Defence investigation had been launched.