Uri Geller orders spoon gorilla from British Ironwork Centre

Image caption The gorilla will be made from 5,000 spoons

Entertainer Uri Geller has commissioned a sculpture of a gorilla made from 5,000 spoons.

The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, Shropshire is to make the piece.

Geller plans to put the 12ft (3.6m) primate in his garden in Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire, where he already has a Cadillac covered in spoons.

"I plan to fly it to my house in a large cage hanging from a helicopter," Mr Geller said.

The British Ironwork Centre is calling on the public to donate spoons for the project.

'Amazing and unusual'

"It will make it even more special to have the community involved," said the centre's managing director Clive Knowles.

"It's a problem as to how we could gather so many spoons as they are not readily available," he added.

"And we also want many different types of spoon for the sculpture to make it as beautiful as we possibly can.

"A sculpture made from one type of spoon would be very mundane."

Image caption Mr Geller riveted 3,000 spoons to a black Cadillac

Geller, who opens his gardens to charity five times a year, said he chose a gorilla because he owns five paintings by a chimpanzee.

The statue will be big enough to be seen from the nearby river, he said.

"My garden already has many interesting features, and you cannot saturate the place with sculptures made from spoons," he added.

"But this will be amazing and unusual."