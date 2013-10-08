Bridgnorth woman and dog trapped in well

A woman and her dog were trapped down a well in Shropshire.

It is thought she became trapped when she went to try to rescue the dog which had fallen into the hole, a fire service spokesman said.

Rescue crews pulled both dog and owner from the well on Jack Mytton Way, in Eudon, Bridgnorth, at about 16:00 BST.

They were checked by an ambulance crew but neither had suffered serious injuries.