Whitchurch food bank officially opens

A new food bank has opened in Whitchurch, north Shropshire.

Organisers said there was a strong local need for the service with three areas around the town particularly deprived.

The food bank, run in partnership with the Trussell Trust, is operating from Bargates Hall, next to St Alkmund's Church.

Alan Scutt from the group, said until recently people needing a food bank had been forced to go to Market Drayton.

He said the Whitchurch group had spoken to volunteers as well as charities in Market Drayton before setting up the service out of St Alkmund's.

"We did a lot of research and felt there was a real need," Mr Scutt said.

"There's been incredible generosity, particularly from schools and churches who have donated after harvest festivals. On Tuesday we took in about 300 kilos of food."

The Whitchurch food bank will open on Tuesday and Friday mornings.