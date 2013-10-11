Shropshire road reopens early after flood work

A road has reopened two weeks ahead of schedule after work to reduce flooding in part of Shropshire.

The A458 at Venus Bank, between Cross Houses and Cound, closed a month ago while a new drainage system was installed.

The area has been badly affected by flooding in recent years, with nearby homes flooded in September 2012.

Drainage work at Venus Bank was scheduled to last six weeks, but the road opened during the afternoon.

Shropshire councillor Claire Wild said the scheme would provide "long-term benefits" for the area.