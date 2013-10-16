Dornier conservation project goes on show
A project to conserve a World War II Dornier bomber goes on show to the public.
-
A project to conserve a World War II bomber which ditched in the English Channel has gone on show to the public.
-
The Dornier Do-17 was recovered from the seabed off the Kent coast in June and then transported to the RAF Museum's conservation centre, based at Cosford, Shropshire.
-
At Cosford, the Dornier is being sprayed with citric acid and other chemicals to halt the corrosion caused by 70 years spent under the English Channel. The approach has been developed alongside a team at Imperial College London.
-
Darren Priday, deputy head of the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre, said recent analysis of ph levels suggested the approach was working and the team had already seen several parts of the Dornier stabilized. While some elements have been excellently preserved under the English Channel, others - particularly those made from aluminium - have badly deteriorated.
-
Mr Priday said once the corrosion had been stopped and barnacles removed, the various parts of the Dornier, including this engine, would be coated with an acrylic material to prevent further oxidation.
-
The first phase of the Dornier's conservation is expected to take another 12 to 18 months. The RAF Museum is keen to document the work and a new exhibition opened at Cosford on Wednesday.
-
The exhibition, opening alongside the polytunnels, features videos, display boards and augmented reality to show how the aircraft as it would have appeared in the 1940s.
-
A GPS linked smartphone app, developed by Middlesex University's Red loop centre also allows a full-scale version of the aircraft to be displayed in key locations around the world, including Trafalgar Square. The app allows people to walk around the 3D virtual Dornier and watch associated video.
-
Once the various parts of the Dornier are stabilised, they will be brought inside the RAF Museum's Michael Beetham Conservation Centre for further work, alongside other projects. The work is expected to take several years and it is yet to be decided exactly how the aircraft will be displayed.