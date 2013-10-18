Shropshire

Shropshire school sex abuse claims reviewed by police

Police are investigating historical claims of widespread sexual abuse at a school.

The allegations relate to a school in Shropshire and date back to the 1960s and 1970s, West Mercia Police said.

The force said launched a probe after new information. It will form part of a wider review that is currently ongoing, the force said.

A police spokesman declined to name the school and was unable to comment further on the investigation.

