Lawley flooding: Facility at open cast mine site 'failed'

A water storage facility has failed at a UK Coal open cast mine site, causing flooding, a council said.

The flooding affected the area around Dawley Road in Lawley and Wellington, Telford & Wrekin Council said.

It added the authority's engineers were on site and working with the mine's owners to stop any further flooding.

Flooding caused delays on the M54 westbound between junction six, for Telford West, and junction seven, for Wellington.