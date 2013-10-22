Shrewsbury station lift 'sex act' couple wanted by police

A couple who engaged in a "sex act" in a Shrewsbury railway station lift are being sought, police have said.

A man and woman were seen entering the lift, which connects the station's main subway to platforms four to seven, at about 19:25 BST on 28 September.

British Transport Police said the pair "remained in the lift for more than 10 minutes and, during this time, performed an indecent act".

CCTV images of two people police wish to speak to have been released.

PC Kirk Smith said it was "particularly concerning, as the station was very busy and other passengers could have entered the lift at any time".

"We have conducted a number of inquiries and isolated images of a man and woman we believe may have important information in relation to this incident."