M54 Shifnal skull discovery slip road shut

Image caption Police are looking for more remains or clues to the dead man's identity

A motorway slip road where a man's skull and other bones were found has been sealed off as police return to search for more evidence.

The eastbound exit to junction 4 of the M54 at Shifnal, Shropshire is closed while mild weather allows forensic teams to keep working.

A skull was found by maintenance workers on 20 August and police found further skeletal remains close by.

Tests showed the bones had been at the scene for more than two years.

Det Ch Insp Neil Jamieson, from West Mercia Police, said: "I am keen to ensure that we have done all we can to recover all of the remains and any personal property which may have belonged to this individual.

"We are currently awaiting results from the forensic laboratory and are compiling a database of missing persons across the region."