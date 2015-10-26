Legal threat in Shropshire baby ashes scandal

Image copyright Family photos Image caption About 60 families did not have their babies' ashes returned

Lawyers representing families in the baby ashes scandal have said they are to take legal action against Shropshire Council.

About 60 families were unable to get their child's remains because of poor training and out-of-date equipment at council-owned Emstrey Crematorium, Shrewsbury, between 1996 and 2012.

Lawyers believe the crematorium breached the Human Rights Act.

The council said it was liaising with its insurers.

A spokesman for the authority said: "Shropshire Council confirms it has received a letter of notification in respect of Emstrey Crematorium and this has been passed to the council's insurers, who will deal with the matter confidentially in the usual way."

If the legal challenge is successful, it could pave the way for action against crematoriums across the UK where other families were not given their child's ashes.

A Freedom of Information inquiry by the BBC last year found the ashes of more than 1,000 babies were not handed to their parents between 2008 and 2013.

The scandal in Shropshire came to light following a BBC Radio Shropshire investigation.

The lawyers are representing families who have joined the campaign group Action for Ashes.

In June, an independent inquiry into what happened in Shropshire ruled a national inspector should be created for crematoriums.