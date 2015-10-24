Plaques mark Bishop's Castle Railway's 150 years

Plaques have been unveiled to mark the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Bishop's Castle Railway in Shropshire.

The date also marks the 80th anniversary of its closure and John Rimmer, chairman of the town's railway society, said that meant it had been shut longer than it has been open.

The line linked the town to Craven Arms and the line between Shrewsbury and Hereford.

The plaques are at Craven Arms station and Station Street in Bishop's Castle.

Mr Rimmer said the railway had a chequered history as it was put into administration within two years of opening, and stayed in administration until it shut 68 years later.

Station houses at Plowden, Easton and Horderley are still occupied, he said, and much of the route can still be seen from the A489 between Bishop's Castle and Craven Arms.