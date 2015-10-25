Work to open up Coleham Pumping Station's engine rooms

Image copyright Coleham Pumping Station Image caption The station used to handle and clean up sewage in the River Severn in Shrewsbury

An engine room that has been closed off for 45 years could soon be open again after a team of volunteers began a project to clean it up.

The Coleham Pumping Station, which opened in 1899 in Shrewsbury in order to clean up the River Severn, houses two large steam-powered beam engines.

Volunteers want to open up the engine rooms' lower two floors so the pumps and extensive pipe work can be seen.

Work will include building a new entrance and installing lighting.

Image copyright Coleham Pumping Station Image caption Engine No 2 at Coleham - the engine rooms and pipe work occupy another two floors which have been shut off since 1970

The pumping station regularly holds open days during the summer so people can see the engines and old boiler.

But the volunteers hope that during the winter months they will be able to clear up the lower floors so small groups will be able to be taken on tours.

The pumping station is operated on behalf of Shrewsbury Museum Service by volunteers of the Shrewsbury Steam Trust.

The station was decommissioned in 1970 but renovated in 1990 and is mainly funded by voluntary contributions.