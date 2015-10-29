M54 slip road skeleton-find leads to DNA profile

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Images of a jacket and bracelets were released by police

A full DNA profile has been developed of a man whose near-complete skeleton was found close to a motorway.

Remains of a man aged between 30 and 49, were found close to the M54 motorway in Shropshire, in August.

West Mercia Police said two metal bracelets - including one thought to be a Kara, a Sikh symbol - were found inside a jacket that was also uncovered.

There have been no matches with DNA profiles of missing people in England.

The force said it was still unable to ascertain the cause of death, but it was keeping an open mind as to how the remains came to be at junction four of the M54 at Shifnal.

It is understood the remains lay undiscovered for up to three years.

What do we know about the remains first discovered on 20 August? 2 - 3 Years the bones of a nearly complete skeleton belonging to a man had lain at the site, next to junction four of the M54 5' 7" - 5' 11" Height of the man

30 to 49 Years old at the time of death

Detectives said they could not rule out that "he may have been subjected to a crime".

The man, who was between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 11ins tall, was discovered by a highway worker at the bottom of an embankment.

He was wearing a black "dare2be" soft-shell outdoor jacket in a large size, a navy blue V-neck T-shirt from George at Asda and a pair of dark coloured, medium-size Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Police said that specific type of T-shirt was first manufactured in November 2007 and first sold in March 2008.