Shropshire

Shrewsbury man charged over firearms and drug offences

Police cars
Image caption The scene at Shrewsbury Sports Village

A man has been charged with firearms and drugs offences after police found a man with a weapon in a wood near a sports centre in Shrewsbury.

Jeffrey Page, of Ferndale Road, was charged with having a firearm without a certificate and possession of a firearm and ammunition in a public place.

The 42-year-old was also charged with possessing a Class B drug.

He was arrested near to Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne on Wednesday.

Mr Page has been remanded in custody until his appearance at Telford Magistrates' Court on Thursday 10 December.

