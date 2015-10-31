Wilfred Owen park monument planned in Oswestry

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Owen died in November 1918, just days before the end of World War One

A tribute to World War One poet Wilfred Owen is being planned at a park in Shropshire.

A wall filled with some of his work has been proposed for Cae Glas Park in Oswestry, where he was born in 1893.

Owen died in November 1918, just days before the end of the conflict.

Charity Qube Arts, which is creating the monument with the town council and Best Of Oswestry, appealed for local people's thoughts on which passages from poems should be included.

Arts officer Charlotte Jackson, from Qube Arts, said the final form of the so-called whispering wall was yet to be decided.

She said: "I think sound travels in it so if you're at one end, you should be able to hear somebody talking the other end.

"People can just come in, quietly read, reflect on his works... and also it's conveniently close to the gates as well where we've got all the other names. so we're not forgetting everybody else from Oswestry who lost their lives in the war."

Owen's poems, including Dulce Et Decorum Est, Anthem for Doomed Youth and Strange Meeting, came to define the horrors of trench warfare.