'Petrol bomb thrown' in Shrewsbury house arson
- 31 October 2015
- From the section Shropshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A petrol bomb was believed to have been thrown at a house in an arson attack in Shropshire.
A fire started in the garden of the property on Mary Webb Road in Shrewsbury between 00:30 and 00:40 GMT.
No-one was injured but damage was caused to the property, West Mercia Police said.
Insp Paul Mathison, from the force, said: "We believe this to be a targeted attack, with no wider threat to the public."