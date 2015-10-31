'Petrol bomb thrown' in Shrewsbury house arson

A petrol bomb was believed to have been thrown at a house in an arson attack in Shropshire.

A fire started in the garden of the property on Mary Webb Road in Shrewsbury between 00:30 and 00:40 GMT.

No-one was injured but damage was caused to the property, West Mercia Police said.

Insp Paul Mathison, from the force, said: "We believe this to be a targeted attack, with no wider threat to the public."