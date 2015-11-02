Kinlet sex assault on teenager in party tent

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police have received a report of a sexual assault at a party at Sweveneys, Sturt Lane, in Kinlet

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in a tent while at a party in Shropshire, police said.

The 17-year-old girl was attacked by a man in the garden of Sweveneys, Sturt Lane, in Kinlet.

The offence was reported to have happened between 23:00 GMT on Saturday and 00:00 GMT on Sunday.

West Mercia Police believes about 100 people were at the party and have urged anyone with any information to come forward.