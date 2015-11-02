Shropshire

Kinlet sex assault on teenager in party tent

Police car - generic image Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police have received a report of a sexual assault at a party at Sweveneys, Sturt Lane, in Kinlet

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in a tent while at a party in Shropshire, police said.

The 17-year-old girl was attacked by a man in the garden of Sweveneys, Sturt Lane, in Kinlet.

The offence was reported to have happened between 23:00 GMT on Saturday and 00:00 GMT on Sunday.

West Mercia Police believes about 100 people were at the party and have urged anyone with any information to come forward.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites