Kinlet sex assault on teenager in party tent
- 2 November 2015
- From the section Shropshire
A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in a tent while at a party in Shropshire, police said.
The 17-year-old girl was attacked by a man in the garden of Sweveneys, Sturt Lane, in Kinlet.
The offence was reported to have happened between 23:00 GMT on Saturday and 00:00 GMT on Sunday.
West Mercia Police believes about 100 people were at the party and have urged anyone with any information to come forward.