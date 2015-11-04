Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group in special measures

Image caption There are 44 GP surgeries in Shropshire, making up the Clinical Commissioning Group

A special "turnaround" team has been brought in to improve a failing NHS group that predicts it will finish the year more than £10m in deficit.

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been put in special measures after admitting its financial position has "worsened over the past months".

As a result, NHS England will "closely oversee" the work of the GP-led trust.

Areas under review include the way drugs are prescribed and reducing the number of inpatient admissions.

Clinical commissioning groups are GP-led organisations responsible for commissioning healthcare on behalf of patients.

In England, they replaced primary care trusts in April last year.

Shropshire's CCG consists of the 44 GP practices that serve the county.

Brigid Stacey, acting accountable officer at the CCG, said: "We are now forecasting an in-year deficit of £10.6m.

"As a result, we have been working with NHS England to develop plans that will help improve our financial position, and ultimately return the CCG to financial sustainability.

"The team will bring in very specific areas of expertise that will help address some of the core challenges faced by the CCG, as well as bringing more capacity to the organisation during these very busy times."