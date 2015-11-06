Newdale Primary School's human poppy on Wrekin
- 6 November 2015
- From the section Shropshire
Hundreds of school children have created a huge human poppy on the top of a hill Shropshire.
Around 360 pupils from Newdale Primary School, in Wellington, Telford, took part in the Remembrance tribute.
They climbed the Wrekin in the fog, to raise money for the Royal British Legion.
Justina Millington, the school's office manager, said the children had "lots of lovely pictures" and found the event "a great experience".