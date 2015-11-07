Syrian refugee graffiti sprayed on old Shrewsbury prison

Image copyright Jailhouse Tours Image caption A man spray-painted 'Syians Welcome' onto the 300-year-old doors of the Dana prison

Graffiti referring to the Syrian refugee crisis was spray-painted onto the doors of a 300-year-old former prison.

"Syians Welcome" was emblazoned on the front of the Dana prison in Shrewsbury.

Staff who run tours of the historic building said they were able to clean the graffiti off and had passed CCTV footage to police.

The attack took place days after a Syrian boy was pictured wearing a sweatshirt from a school in the town.

"They did it in broad daylight, a woman filmed the man doing it and he spelled Syrians wrong," said Joel Campbell, owner of Jailhouse Tours.

"It's a mixture of sadness and disappointment for us.

"It's difficult to understand why anyone would want to cause damage to a historic listed building."

Image copyright Jailhouse Tours Image caption CCTV footage has been released of a man spray painting the doors of the Dana prison

Earlier in the week a photograph of a Syrian refugee boy wearing a sweatshirt from Belvidere Primary School in Shrewsbury sparked debate on social media.

BBC Radio 4 followed the story of Yamen Dhnie, a Syrian boy who fled Jordan with his family because of fears about their safety.

They have now managed to find their way to Greece.

People took to BBC Radio Shropshire's Facebook page to express their views on whether refugees should be offered a home in Shrewsbury.