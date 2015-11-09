Man dies after Shrewsbury house fire

A man has died in a house fire in Shropshire.

The blaze in a ground floor utility room in Westbury Road, Shrewsbury, started at about 17:40 GMT on Sunday and was brought under control within an hour.

A second man, who went into the property after discovering the fire, suffered mild smoke inhalation and was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Three fire engines from the town were deployed to the scene.

