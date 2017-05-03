Oswestry woman charged with newborn baby murder bid
- 3 May 2017
- From the section Shropshire
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged with attempting to murder a newborn baby.
The baby girl was discovered with serious injuries in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury on 22 April 2016, West Mercia Police said.
The baby is now in the care of the local authority, officers said.
The 31-year-old woman, from Oswestry in Shropshire, is in police custody and is due to appear Telford Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, the force added.