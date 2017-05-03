Oswestry woman charged with newborn baby murder bid

A woman has been charged with attempting to murder a newborn baby.

The baby girl was discovered with serious injuries in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury on 22 April 2016, West Mercia Police said.

The baby is now in the care of the local authority, officers said.

The 31-year-old woman, from Oswestry in Shropshire, is in police custody and is due to appear Telford Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, the force added.