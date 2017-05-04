Oswestry woman in court over attempted murder of newborn baby

A woman has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a newborn baby girl.

The child was discovered at an address in Shrewsbury on 22 April last year, West Mercia Police said.

The 31-year-old woman, from Oswestry in Shropshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Telford.

She is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 30 May.