Local election results: Tories hold on to Shropshire

The Conservatives gained an extra councillor as they swept to a comfortable victory in Shropshire.

Labour lost a councillor while the Lib Dems held on to their 12 seats.

The Greens came within a whisker of gaining Oswestry West but ended up with just the one councillor.

Conservative leader Malcolm Pate said he thought the party still had a hard job to do in the county but it was well on the way to getting to where it wanted to be.

Labour leader Alan Mosley told the BBC: "Of course we have got concerns, we should be polling much better than we are and in normal circumstance we'd be gaining lots of council seats rather than what's seems to be losing large numbers. That's something we've got to face."

Conservative leader Malcolm Pate said: "I think we've still got a very very hard job to do in the county. I think we are really well on our way now to getting where we want to be but there is a lot of hard work still to be done."

Heather Kidd, of the Lib Dems, added: "I am really pleased with the support my community have given me over the last four years and then in the ballot box yesterday. What better congratulations can you have for the work that you put in than the electorate coming back doing the same thing again?"

In 2013, the Conservatives won 48 seats, Liberal Democrats 12 and Labour nine. Five independents also claimed seats.

The Conservatives now hold 49 seats, Labour have eight, the Lib Dems 12; the Greens have one and there are four independents.