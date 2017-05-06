Contraceptive pill death: Shropshire GP's misconduct hearing

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Charlotte Foster had been given a three-month prescription in August 2015, having advised a different GP of a family history of pulmonary embolism and breast cancer

A doctor will face a misconduct hearing after a patient died from the side effects of taking a contraceptive pill.

Charlotte Foster, 23, from Newport, Shropshire, died from a blood clot in January last year, three weeks after seeing GP Sunil Simon.

Following an inquest last summer Dr Simon was referred to the General Medical Council by the coroner.

A misconduct hearing will take place in Manchester on 2 June.

Miss Foster went into cardiac arrest at work and died three days later at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital on 25 January, three weeks after she went to the doctor with breathing difficulties and leg pain.

The allegations facing Dr Simon include not obtaining an adequate patient history, failing to consider the possibility of a pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis, failing to make arrangements for a follow up consultation if symptoms persisted, and failure to examine Miss Foster's respiratory system, legs or pulse.

In July last year, coroner John Ellery concluded it was more likely than not she would have survived had her pill - Dianette - been stopped and treatment started when she saw a GP.