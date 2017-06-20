Tribute to schoolgirl killed in Shrewsbury crash

Image copyright Shropshire Star Image caption Olivia Reeves was walking down Mytton Oak Road when she was hit by a 4x4

A girl who died after being hit by a 4x4 has been described as "passionate and vibrant" by her head teacher.

Olivia Reeves, 11, was struck in Mytton Oak Road in Shrewsbury on Thursday.

St George's Junior School in the town said pupils had dedicated a memorial area to reminisce on "experiences and encounters shared with Olivia".

A 77-year-old man man held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The man, from Shrewsbury, was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Paramedics were called to the road at 16:18 BST on Thursday. Olivia was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but later died.

The school said Olivia was "a passionate, spirited individual who had creative aptitude and a witty persona".

Head teacher Sharon Munro said: "Her caring nature for marine life became apparent on the recent residential trip to Arthog, where she amazed staff and peers with her substantial knowledge around this subject and shared her future aspirations to become a marine biologist.

"As a keen ukulele player, Olivia's love for music and percussion brought enjoyment and fun to the clubs she attended and audiences she performed to."

She said Olivia's "bubbly approach to learning and contributing to school life will be sadly missed by the St George's community".