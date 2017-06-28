'Inadequate' Meadowbrook Care Home must improve

Image copyright Google Image caption The home was last inspected in September 2016 when it was rated "requires improvement"

A care home in Shropshire where inspectors found ants on a dining table and a soiled mattress has been told it must improve or face possible closure.

Inspectors rated Meadowbrook care home, near Oswestry, "inadequate" after it failed to improve from a 2016 report.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it was not kept clean and hazard free and residents' dignity was compromised.

Improvements have now been made, including the recruitment of two new managers, the care home said.

See more stories from Shropshire here

Meadowbrook was found to be neither caring nor well-led, with a high staff turnover and low morale. Personal information was not kept confidential, the report found.

There will be another inspection within six months and, if improvements have not been met, the home will be closed.

The unannounced CQC inspection took place on 4 and 5 April at the care home in Gobowen, which houses 50 people.

Image copyright Google Image caption One Meadowbrook resident told inspectors: "I like it here but I wish people would talk to me. I feel so lonely."

The home was found to have a high staff turnover and dependence on agency staff who are not always sufficiently trained.

Inspectors reported a lack of stimulation, with people often ignored by staff.

One person told inspectors: "I like it here but I wish people would talk to me. I feel so lonely."

Confidential files

At lunch time a person was seen "struggling to feed themselves in full view of staff".

The report also found dirty conditions including a soiled mattress and ants on a dining table.

Confidential files were left on a laundry trolley, outside bedrooms and being used to wedge a door open.

Meadowbrook said in a statement: "We are sorry that Meadowbrook Care Home has fallen well below the standards that we expect all of our homes to provide.

"Since the inspection we have been treating this as a priority and carrying out a comprehensive programme of improvements."