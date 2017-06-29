Stillbirth and infant deaths 'too high' at hospital trust

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The review looks at the quality and safety of the service over the past 10 years

Stillbirth and infant deaths at an NHS trust facing a review into maternity errors are "too high", a report says.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has published an internal review of maternity services after concerns were raised.

It found that patient safety had dramatically improved but that there was more work to be done.

The trust said it was committed to "learn from every incident where we know we could have done things better".

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt ordered a review in April into how the trust has investigated the deaths of babies caused by errors in labour.

The BBC has uncovered at least nine suspicious deaths at the trust between September 2014 and May 2016.

The internal review, published on Thursday, looked at the quality and safety of the service over the past 10 years and made 12 recommendations.

It stated that while perinatal mortality - stillbirths and deaths in the first week of a child's life - has fallen, it is "still too high and requires additional action".

It was 8.3 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2009, and 6.8 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015.

However, it concludes that "safety in maternity is protected by the efforts of staff".

It adds: "There are areas of work to develop further including actions to deepen learning from errors, and to continue the journey of becoming more open and transparent.

"The final action is to create a coordinated approach to the maternity safety improvement plan and engagement of the multidisciplinary team in conjunction with service users in its implementation."

Recommendations made in the report include:

Encouraging staff to take ownership of incidents and complaints

Exploring better ways of learning from incidents and errors

Investigate individual stillbirth and neonatal deaths using a standardised process, advocating for families, involving parents and using independent multi-disciplinary peer-review

Simon Wright, chief executive at the trust, said: "It is important that all women who are currently using our services or who are about to access them, as well as their partners, are reassured about the safety of those services.

"However, we know that we can still continue to improve. Perinatal deaths have fallen since 2009, but we recognise that further action is needed so that this continues to fall.

"We have made a determined effort to improve monitoring of babies' heartbeats, including regular training and investment in equipment to promote safer use and better interpretation of results."

In addition to the review ordered by the health secretary, a further review commissioned by the trust to explore current practice in obstetrics and maternity will be carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.