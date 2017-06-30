Man charged over Shrewsbury Halfway House cafe killing
- 30 June 2017
- From the section Shropshire
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a roadside cafe.
The victim, Satnam Singh Blugher, 67, was found dead with serious head and torso injuries on 26 June at Tony's Diner, Halfway House, where he lived.
Belkar Singh, 58, from Halfway House, which is on the main road between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, has been charged with his murder.
He will appear at Telford Magistrates Court later.
See more stories from Shropshire here