Bomere Heath stabbing: Wayne Williams jailed for eight years

A man has been jailed for eight years for stabbing his partner and hitting his mother with a baseball bat.

Wayne Williams had already admitted attempting to murder his girlfriend and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to his 86-year-old mother.

His partner was stabbed in the chest and his mother suffered head injuries on 8 March outside in Sefton Drive, Bomere Heath, Shropshire.

Williams, 54, from Sefton Drive, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court.

At the time of the attack, paramedics said Williams was found inside a property on the street with multiple stab wounds.

A nearby shop was also closed off after one of the injured woman went inside.

